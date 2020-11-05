Neighbors believe cigarette butt caused large S. Fargo blaze

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are still investigating what lead to a devastating blaze that’s displaced more than a dozen people.

Crews responded to 137 Prairiewood Dr. S. just before five this morning for a three-alarm fire that started on a third floor balcony and then spread to the attic.

“Holy crap! I can’t believe how fast it’s spread!” Ashley Brimm said in a Facebook Live video this morning.

Just 500 feet away, Brimm and her family watched through their bedroom window as what started as a small porch fire quickly exploded through most of the neighboring building.

“You could see the cloud of smoke going around it and it was just funneling up. It looked like a big tornado on top of that house,” Brimm said.

Brimm says her husband was one of the first to call for help, and says as the blaze continued her worries shifted to the possibility of needing to evacuate her home with her three small children.

“I was really happy that we’re not connected by the roof,” she said.

Over a dozen residents have been displaced but the Red Cross says they are providing safe shelter for those impacted at a local hotel.

“It is really scary. I know that there were children living there. There’s children in that whole apartment complex. You just never know where your kids are going to be or if you’re even prepared for that,” Brimm said.

“I’m not really that sad, I’m just happy they’re alive,” Brimm’s 8-year-old son Ashton said. Ashton says some of his favorite friends to play with live in the unit where the fire started.

“This is why you don’t smoke cigarettes and put them out on your porch,” Brimm said in another Facebook Live video early Thursday morning.

While the fire’s cause has yet to be determined, several neighbors tell Valley News Live the tenants in the third floor apartment are known smokers and believe an improperly discarded cigarette is the culprit of the blaze.

“Be aware of who your neighbors are and what they’re doing,” Brimm said.

Fire crews say no one was injured in the fire.

