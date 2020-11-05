Advertisement

MN man critically injured in motorcycle vs. deer accident

(WSAZ)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON CO, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A tragic reminder for all of us to watch out for deer on roads this time of year.

A Minnesota man is in critical condition after hitting a deer while driving his motorcycle.

It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night in Benton county.

A 23-year-old Sauk Rapids man is in the St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.

