MN man critically injured in motorcycle vs. deer accident
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON CO, Minn. (Valley News Live) -
A tragic reminder for all of us to watch out for deer on roads this time of year.
A Minnesota man is in critical condition after hitting a deer while driving his motorcycle.
It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night in Benton county.
A 23-year-old Sauk Rapids man is in the St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.
