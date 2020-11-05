Major COVID-19 outbreak in Walsh County nursing home

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nursing home in Grafton is reporting a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Lutheran Sunset Home says 44 residents tested positive for coronavirus, as well as 21 staff members.

The nursing home has 91 beds. The state health department is reporting two COVID-related deaths from the nursing home this week.

Lutheran Sunset Home is working with the state health department on infection protocols.

