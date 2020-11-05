UPDATE: Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People were forced out of their homes when a balcony fire went to the attic and took over part of an apartment building.

Fargo firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire Thursday morning. They were called to 137 Prairewood Dr. S. in Fargo around 5 a.m.

When the Valley Today crew arrived on scene, flames were shooting from the attic and smoke was filling neighboring blocks.

Fargo firefighters tell VNL the fire started on a third floor balcony then spread to the attic, as of 6:25 a.m., the fire was still going in the attic.

No one was injured in the evacuation.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this fire and subsequent investigation.

