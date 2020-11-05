Advertisement

UPDATE: Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire

By Lisa Budeau, Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People were forced out of their homes when a balcony fire went to the attic and took over part of an apartment building.

Fargo firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire Thursday morning. They were called to 137 Prairewood Dr. S. in Fargo around 5 a.m.

When the Valley Today crew arrived on scene, flames were shooting from the attic and smoke was filling neighboring blocks.

Fargo firefighters tell VNL the fire started on a third floor balcony then spread to the attic, as of 6:25 a.m., the fire was still going in the attic.

No one was injured in the evacuation.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this fire and subsequent investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire - 5:30AM Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire - 6:00AM Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire. - 6:30AM update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

News

News - Locals react to presidential race

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Nov 4 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - How to stop political text messages

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 4

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Nov 4 - Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 4

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Nov 4 - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD