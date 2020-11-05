DL Supt. blames outbreak on Halloween weekend

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Detroit Lakes School Superintendent is sending some students home again, and he’s blaming it on last weekend’s social get-togethers.

DL high school students are moving to distance learning on Thursday through at least next Friday, but could be back in the classroom by November 16th.

Superintendent Darren Wolf says the change is necessary after a number of infections at the high school that are a result of several social gatherings over the Halloween weekend.

He says they have at least 39 students quarantining and five who tested positive for COVID-19.

Wolf is asking all students and parents to use the next week to stay home, social distance and help slow the spread of the virus.

School officials also ask anyone who has symptoms to contact the main office to help them determine the severity of this outbreak.

