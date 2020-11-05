Advertisement

COVID outbreak reported at ND nursing home

COVID graphic
COVID graphic(mgn)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nursing home in Walhalla is reporting a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Pembilier Nursing Center posted on Facebook saying 26 residents are positive for Coronavirus and 3 staff also have the virus.

These drastic numbers came after the center decided to rapid test every resident following some people developing symptoms.

The Facebook post says the nursing home is now working with the state health department on infection protocols.

PNC made the decision today after numerous residents continued to develop COVID symptoms to rapid test all residents in...

Posted by Pembilier Nursing Center on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The nursing home is now also asking for anyone who is a CNA or nurse to contact them and offer their services.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo fire fighters battling early morning apartment fire -November 5

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Valley Today

MN man critically injured in motorcycle vs. deer accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
A tragic reminder for all of us to watch out for deer on roads this time of year.

Valley Today

DL principal blames outbreak on Halloween weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
He says they have at least 39 students quarantining and five who tested positive for COVID-19.

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire - 7:00AM Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

Latest News

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire. - 6:30AM update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire - 6:00AM Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

News - Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire - 5:30AM Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Breaking News

UPDATE: Fargo firefighters battling early morning apartment fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau, Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Massive response to a Fargo apartment fire Thursday morning.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 5

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

News

Valley Today -Nov. 5th 6:50

Updated: 5 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY