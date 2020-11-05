COVID outbreak reported at ND nursing home

WALHALLA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nursing home in Walhalla is reporting a major outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Pembilier Nursing Center posted on Facebook saying 26 residents are positive for Coronavirus and 3 staff also have the virus.

These drastic numbers came after the center decided to rapid test every resident following some people developing symptoms.

The Facebook post says the nursing home is now working with the state health department on infection protocols.

PNC made the decision today after numerous residents continued to develop COVID symptoms to rapid test all residents in... Posted by Pembilier Nursing Center on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The nursing home is now also asking for anyone who is a CNA or nurse to contact them and offer their services.

