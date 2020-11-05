Barnesville PS going to distance learning, navigating how school activities, food service will carry on

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The struggle with growing COVID-19 cases continues for schools across the region. Barnesville Public Schools is sending students home Friday for distance learning and navigating how school activities and food service will carry on.

Erica Berg’s three children and many other students were at Barnesville schools picking up their supplies Thursday.

“We just have to make do with it,” said Berg.

Starting Friday, the district is moving to distance learning as their list of COVID-19 positive employees continues to grow.

“They’re kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place,” said Berg. “They are trying to do what’s best for the students and the teachers and the staff.”

The district’s superintendent said the last few days, they’ve been operating with a depleted food service staff and had to quarantine all of their custodial workers.

“So that makes me a little bit nervous because that meal might be the only meal that some students eat, but they don’t have a way to get that way to them,” said Berg.

“We could continue our activities in for the reasons that we have moved voluntarily into a distance learning model, so that is always challenging for some people to understand,” said Barnesville Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch.

Ellerbusch said activities can go on because the real challenge is among the district’s staff, not students.

For now, Berg said it’s no longer a week by week situation, but playing each day by ear.

There will be no food service or childcare provided by the school district from Thursday, November 5 through Friday, November 13. All students will be distance learning until November 13th.

