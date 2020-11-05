1,540 new Covid cases, 29 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 along with 29 more deaths in the state.

In total, 568 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 266 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 17.15 percent.

There are now 9,224 active cases in North Dakota, with 231 patients hospitalized.

