West Fargo Public Library closing to walk-in foot traffic

Starting Friday, the library will change to curbside pickup, library access by appointment only.
(KVLY)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Library will be closing to foot traffic starting this Friday, November 6th due to COVID-19 concerns in Cass County.

According to a press release, guests who would like to visit the West Fargo Public Library will need to book an appointment via online form, email or phone. The library will also offer curbside pickup service and have Wi-Fi access available from the parking lot.

Each appointment will last 30 minutes. Library visitors will be able to use any of the currently offered services, sign up for a library card, and use computers. Using appointments will help staff monitor the building’s capacity and maintain social distancing.

The library will be open for appointments Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will close Sundays.

This service model will continue until Cass County returns to the yellow, moderate risk level.

Starting tomorrow, patrons can schedule an appointment to visit the library by going to westfargolibrary.org and choosing Schedule a Visit; going directly to www.calendly.com/westfargopubliclibrary; calling (701) 551-8940; or emailing askus@westfargond.gov.

