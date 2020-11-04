Uncertainty arises for farmers in MN after announcement of new representative

(Valley News Live) -

There’s uncertainty for farmers in Minnesota. This comes as republican challenger Michelle Fischbach ended Representative Collin Peterson’s three-decade career in the 7th Congressional District Tuesday night.

He served as chair of the House Agricultural Committee, which has played an important factor for state farmers over the years.

“His service to the Minnesota 7th District was remarkable,” Kevin Price, Vice President of Government Affairs at American Crystal Sugar.

Price said Fischbach has incredibly big shoes to fill.

“There’s a lot of work to becoming the expert in farm policy that Collin has been,” said Price.

Emeric Erickson, a farmer who lives in Milnor, North Dakota, said he wasn’t surprised seeing a new representative take Minnesota’s chair. He adds his concerns for farmers across the board is a lack of stability.

“If there was more consistency and predictability, that’s what I want to see in Washington,” said Erickson.

He said farmer’s hopes and dreams rest on more than one individual in Washington.

“With Collin Peterson being voted out, surely his voice in the Ag Committee will be missed," said Erickson. "But you know that way that Washington works, he’ll still have the opportunity to have lots of influence.”

Price’s team added that they wish Fischbach the best, and they’ll work with her when she gets seated next year.

