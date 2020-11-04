Sen. Tina Smith wins reelection in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith won her first full term from voters and defeated Republican challenger Jason Lewis.

“From the beginning, this campaign has been about what we can do to work together, find common ground, and get results for the good of Minnesota and our country," Sen. Smith said in a statement. "Even in the midst of the great division and great challenges of this past year, I’ve always felt that Minnesotans at heart believe that we are better together. Tonight, you have shown that you want to work together and make progress.”

Sen. Smith was leading former Republican congressman Jason Lewis in early voting Tuesday and was able to hold onto that lead.

“I want to take a moment to recognize my opponent, Jason Lewis,” Sen. Smith said. "This has been a hard-fought race, and I wish Jason and his family all the best. And to all the Minnesotans who voted for Mr. Lewis, I want you to know that I am your Senator also. We may not always agree, but I will always listen, and look for common ground and I’ll work just as hard for you as for those who voted for me. The truth is, most issues that families face aren’t political, they are about your lives, your jobs, your family’s well being. I won’t forget that.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:16 a.m. CST.

At this time, the Secretary of State reported 88.56% of precincts in the state; 3,640 of 4,110.

Republican Jason Lewis: 1,230,125 votes 42.77%

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Tina Smith: 1,424,185 votes 49.52%

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.