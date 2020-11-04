Advertisement

Rep. Collin Peterson responds to election loss

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Congressman Collin Peterson has released a statement regarding his defeat to Michelle Fischbach to represent Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

“I’d like to thank the people of the Seventh District for their support over the years. Serving them in Washington DC has been a great honor, and I respect their decision to move in a different direction. We ran a strong and positive campaign, but with the President winning this district by 30 points again, and the millions in outside money that was spent to attack me, the partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome.” - Congressman Collin Peterson.

MN 7th District, meet your new representative, Michelle Fischbach
Fischbach declares victory over Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District race

