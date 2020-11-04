NDT - Simply Well With Melissa
One of our Long-Time Favorites here on North Dakota Today has some very exciting news as well as a delicious and nutritious recipe the whole family will love.
Ultimate Immune Support Bone Broth
- 6-8 quart crockpot
- Chicken bones, a rotisserie chicken carcass works great
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 1 onion, roughly chopped with skin on
- 1 bulb of garlic, cloves removed and smashed, paper on
- Handful of fresh herbs of your choosing: Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley, Oregano, Basil - if using dry, about 1-2 tsp
- Medicinal mushrooms - shiitake, maitake, oyster, chicken of the woods (can use fresh or dry)
- 2 tbsp dried astragalus
- Optional super foods - fresh turmeric, ginger root, lemongrass, cayenne, immune supportive herbs (echinacea, ashwagandha, burdock root)
- Water
Steps
- Combine all ingredients in crockpot
- Cover with water, stopping about two inches from top
- Cook on low for 24 hours
- Strain and enjoy on its own, as a base for soup, or cooked into your favorite recipes!
