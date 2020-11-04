Advertisement

NDT - Simply Well With Melissa

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of our Long-Time Favorites here on North Dakota Today has some very exciting news as well as a delicious and nutritious recipe the whole family will love.

Ultimate Immune Support Bone Broth

  • 6-8 quart crockpot
  • Chicken bones, a rotisserie chicken carcass works great
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 onion, roughly chopped with skin on
  • 1 bulb of garlic, cloves removed and smashed, paper on
  • Handful of fresh herbs of your choosing: Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley, Oregano, Basil - if using dry, about 1-2 tsp
  • Medicinal mushrooms - shiitake, maitake, oyster, chicken of the woods (can use fresh or dry)
  • 2 tbsp dried astragalus
  • Optional super foods - fresh turmeric, ginger root, lemongrass, cayenne, immune supportive herbs (echinacea, ashwagandha, burdock root)
  • Water

Steps

  1. Combine all ingredients in crockpot
  2. Cover with water, stopping about two inches from top
  3. Cook on low for 24 hours
  4. Strain and enjoy on its own, as a base for soup, or cooked into your favorite recipes!

