Montana voters approve measure to legalize recreational marijuana for people over age 21

By Max Grossfeld
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana voters have approved a ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis in the state.

The measure allows Montanans over the age of 21 to have up to an ounce of flower or eight grams of concentrate. It also allows people to grow up to four plants on private property.

The state legalized medical marijuana through an initiated measure in 2004. The legislature significantly limited the program in 2011, but voters replaced that bill in 2016, allowing dispensaries to serve more patients and doctors to write more prescriptions.

A constitutional amendment is also on the ballot which establishes a minimum legal age for marijuana consumption. That does not have to pass for the initiated state statute question to become law.

