MN Sees Changes In Key Races

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a number of races in MN, changes happened overnight, slowly moving the state in a conservative direction. While the state chose Biden/Harris 52% to 45%, one key race, Incumbent Colin Peterson (DFL) V. Michelle Fischbach (R) ended in a surprise upset of Fischbach receiving the win and overturning a long-time Democrat and Chair of the House Ag Committee. The Minnesota Senate and House both saw changes moving some seats from blue to red:

MINNESOTA SENATE

Assistant Minority Leader - Erik Simonson (07, DFL) to McEwen (DFL)

Assistant Minority Leader - Carolyn Laine (41, DFL) to Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL)

Assistant Minority Leader - Jeff Hayden (62, DFL) to Omar Fateh (DFL)

Richard Cohen (64, DFL) to Erin Murphy (DFL)

Paul T. Anderson (44, R) Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL)

Matt Little (58, DFL) to Zach Duckworth (R)

Dan Sparks (27, DFL) to Dornick (R)

Scott M. Jensen (47, R) to Julia Coleman (R)

MINNESOTA HOUSE

Dan Fabian (01A, R) * John Burkel (R)

Ben Lien (04A, DFL) * Heather Keeler (DFL)

John Persell (05A, DFL) * Matt Bliss (R)

Sandy Layman (05B, R) * Spencer Igo (R)

Julie Sandstede (06A, DFL) * Robert Farnsworth (R)

Bud Nornes (08A, R) * Jordan Rasmusson (R)

Jeff Brand (19A, DFL) * Susan Akland (R)

John (Jack) Considine Jr. (19B, DFL) * Luke Frederick (DFL)

Bob Vogel (20A, R) * Brian Pfarr (R)

Bob Gunther (23A, R) * Bjorn Olson (R)

Duane Sauke (25B, DFL) * Liz Boldon (DFL)

Jeanne Poppe (27B, DFL) * Patricia Mueller (R)

Linda Runbeck (38A, R) * Donald Raleigh (R)

Mary Kunesh-Podein (41B, DFL) * Sandra Feist (DFL)

Lyndon Carlson Sr. (45A, DFL) * Cedrick Rommel Frazier (DFL)

Laurie Halverson (51B, DFL) * Liz Reyer (DFL)

Anne Claflin (54A, DFL) * Keith Franke (R)

Brad Tabke (55A, DFL) * Erik Mortensen (R)

Hunter Cantrell (56A, DFL) * Jessica Hanson (DFL)

Alice Mann (56B, DFL) * Kaela Berg (DFL)

Raymond Dehn (59B, DFL) * Esther Agbaje (DFL)

Jean Wagenius (63B, DFL) * Emma Greenman (DFL)

John Lesch (66B, DFL) * Athena Hollins (DFL)

Tim Mahoney (67A, DFL) * John Thompson (DFL)

