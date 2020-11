FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Fischbach won her election for a seat in the US House of Representatives against incumbent Colin Peterson.

Live at 3:00pm - Michelle Fischbach on her WIN against Colin Peterson Michelle Fischbach shares her election night experience and comments on her WIN against Colin Peterson. Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

