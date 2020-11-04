Advertisement

MN 7th District, meet your new representative, Michelle Fischbach

Michelle Fischbach
Michelle Fischbach(Public Domain)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some people saw this win coming and for others it was quite the surprise, Michelle Fischbach beat incumbent Congressman Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

Fischbach was the Lt. Gov. in Minnesota for a short time, only because of state law that dictated who would assume the seat if the the current Lt. Gov. would resign.

That happened when former Gov. Mark Dayton appointed then Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill the senate seat left by former Sen. Al Franken.

Previously, Fischbach was the President of the MN Senate.

Her campaign website says she lives near Paynesville, MN which is a small town between St. Cloud and Willmar.

Fischbach has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

