Minnesota Department of Health asking for communities to do their part after highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases

M.N. (Valley News Live) -Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota to date.

Health officials say COVID-19 is spreading in every community at an all-time high.

The MN Department of Health says it is not just big events that cause this incredibly high level of community spread. These types of scenarios are also driving the spread: happy hours with a few friends, brunch with family members who live in other households, gatherings in your backyard, weddings and other ceremonies, etc.

Health leaders are asking that people take action to slow the spread. Wear a mask, wash your hands often, stay 6 feet from others, avoid large gatherings, get tested, and always stay home if you are sick.

They ask you do you part as people can get exposed to COVID-19 when they are out and about from people who don’t know they have it. Officials say this silent spread gets into our schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals, and if health professionals and other critical workers can’t avoid the virus outside of work, then they can’t be at work taking care of people or providing essential services.

Read more from the Department of Health here.

