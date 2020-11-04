Advertisement

Long lines at Fargo polling locations

Voting Line in Fargo
Voting Line in Fargo(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters came out in full force across Fargo for the 2020 election.

Specifically, at the Fargo Ramada, hundreds of voters lined up through the building and out into the parking lot.

Some voters report waiting almost an hour to cast their vote.

The long line remained right up until the closing of North Dakota polls at 7 pm. Officials say anyone inside the building at 7 p.m. is still able to vote.

According to the Cass County election wait time dashboard, the Doubletree by Hilton had an hour-long wait and the Holton Garden Inn had about a 20-minute wait.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Point of View November 3 - Part 4

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View November 3 - Part 3

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View November 3 - Part 2

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View November 3 - Part 1

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

POVnow

Lara Trump, Fresh Off The Campaign Trail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Lara Trump just returned from joining the Trump family on the campaign trail.

News

News - 6:00PM News November 3 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News November 3 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News November 3 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News November 3 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY