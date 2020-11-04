Long lines at Fargo polling locations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters came out in full force across Fargo for the 2020 election.

Specifically, at the Fargo Ramada, hundreds of voters lined up through the building and out into the parking lot.

Some voters report waiting almost an hour to cast their vote.

The long line remained right up until the closing of North Dakota polls at 7 pm. Officials say anyone inside the building at 7 p.m. is still able to vote.

According to the Cass County election wait time dashboard, the Doubletree by Hilton had an hour-long wait and the Holton Garden Inn had about a 20-minute wait.

