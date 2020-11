WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Lara Trump just returned from joining the Trump family on the campaign trail. Will the strong campaign schedule result in a win for the incumbent?

Trump 2020 Campaign Advisor, Lara Trump, joined us earlier today and she's predicting a RED WAVE. Here's what she's seeing on the campaign trail... - Producer AJ Posted by POVnow on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.