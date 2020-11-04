Advertisement

Fischbach declares victory over Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District race

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPICER, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Republican Michelle Fischbach is declaring victory over U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District race.

She made the announcement just before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 3 to those at her watch party at the Little Crow Country Club in Spicer, Minn.

Fischbach carried 52% of the vote compared to Peterson’s 41% with nearly 228,000 votes counted around 11:20 p.m. Results, which may not contain all results returned by mail, continued to stream in slowly Tuesday evening.

Peterson watched the results with his family. He hasn’t commented on the early results.

