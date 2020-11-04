Advertisement

UPDATE: Teen reported missing found safe

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police says Aline was found and she’s safe.

ORIGINAL: The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Aline Eugenie Uwimana was reported missing on November 2nd. She was last seen at a residence in the 2700 block of 36th Avenue South at around 6:00 p.m.

Police say Aline is 16 years old and described as 5′0″, 100 lbs, thin build with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a silver jacket, black leggings and has red streaks in her hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

You may also text FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

