Election Round Table Discusses Unpredictable Election Cycle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the heels of an unprecidented and unpredictable election cycle, round table contributors, Anna Johsnon (Point of View), Steve Hallstrom (AM 1100 The Flag) and Cindy Gomez-Schemp (A Mexican Crossing Lines), discuss the incoming election results, claims of voter fraud and a potential Biden Presidency.

