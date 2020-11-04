Advertisement

Election Round Table Discusses Unpredictable Election Cycle

By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the heels of an unprecidented and unpredictable election cycle, round table contributors, Anna Johsnon (Point of View), Steve Hallstrom (AM 1100 The Flag) and Cindy Gomez-Schemp (A Mexican Crossing Lines), discuss the incoming election results, claims of voter fraud and a potential Biden Presidency.

