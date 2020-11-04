Advertisement

Drekker Brewing Company partners with New Life Center for coat drive

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter inching closer each day, Drekker Brewing Company is stepping up to make sure everyone is prepared.

Drekker Brewing has partnered with the New Life Center to collect coats, hats, gloves, or any winter gear to give to people in need, new or gently used.

Donors have already filled the donation boxes, but Drekker is hoping to fill up them again and again during the month of November.

“We made the decision when we got that storm back in October,” Jesse Feigum said. “We know this kind of came out of nowhere and we knew there were a lot of people out there who might not have a good jacket, so we wanted to make sure that if you are going to be around in winter you’ll be able to stay warm.”

If you do stop by the brewery to donate, they are offering a free beer for your contribution.

