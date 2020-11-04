Deceased candidate wins ND election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man who was running for election in a state house seat and then died, won his election.

The Secretary of State’s results show Republican David Andahl won 5,901 in District 8, coming in second to Republican Dave Nehring. Both are then considered winners for that district.

Andahl died on Oct. 5, but some people had already voted early for him by then.

The Secretary of State then said people could still vote for Andahl, but a vote for him would be, by law, a vote for the state Republican party to choose who would fill his seat after the election.

“A vote for that candidate, in a sense, is a vote for a Republican,” said Jaeger in previous reporting by KFYR.

The secretary of state said there’s no precedence for this exact situation, but the after-the-fact appointment of a candidate by their respective party is the closest they have.

The exact results for that race are as follow:

Dave Nehring (R) - 6,763 or 40.72%

David Andahl (R) - 5,901 or 35.53%

Kathrin Volochenko (D) - 1,896 or 11.42%

Linda Babb (D) - 1,641 or 9.88%

