Advertisement

Biden wins Minnesota; Smith keeps Senate seat; Peterson out

Joe Biden wins Minnesota
Joe Biden wins Minnesota
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Joe Biden has carried Minnesota, turning back President Donald Trump’s push to win the state after coming close four years ago.

Biden won despite getting a late start compared with Trump, who had hoped to become the first Republican to capture Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota won reelection, defeating Republican Jason Lewis, a former talk radio host and former congressman.

But GOP challenger Michelle Fischbach upset veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

North Dakota can’t shake worst per capita infection status

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Dakota enters November continuing to lead the nation in the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, a distinction the state has held many times in the last couple of months.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KX4

Valley Today

MN 7th District, meet your new representative, Michelle Fischbach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Fischbach has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Valley Today

Montana voters approve measure to legalize recreational marijuana for people over age 21

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The measure allows Montanans over the age of 21 to have up to an ounce of flower or eight grams of concentrate. It also allows people to grow up to four plants on private property.

Latest News

News

Sen. Tina Smith wins reelection in Minnesota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith won her first full term from voters and defeated Republican challenger Jason Lewis.

News

Fischbach declares victory over Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Republican Michelle Fischbach is declaring victory over U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District race.

Valley Today

South Dakota voters pass medical marijuana measure

Updated: 6 hours ago
Voters in South Dakota have passed Measure 26, legalizing medical marijuana in the state.

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - November 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News November 3 - Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News November 3 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD