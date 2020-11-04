Advertisement

1,116 new cases, 12 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Nov. 4, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 along with 12 more deaths in the state.

In total, 567 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 262 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 14.15 percent.

There are now 8,571 active cases in North Dakota, with 220 patients hospitalized.

