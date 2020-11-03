Vehicle reported stolen in Bemidji

Advertisement

2014 Kia Soul reported stolen in Bemidji
2014 Kia Soul reported stolen in Bemidji(Bemidji Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police need your help finding a vehicle that was reported stolen in Bemidji.

The 2014 Kia Soul was reported stolen Monday from the Paul Bunyan Mall located at 1401 Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Its Minnesota license plates says CYY147.

If you have any information, call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 option 2. You can also contact Investigator Becker at 218-556-2276 or at jbecker@bemidji.mn.us.

