Trump seeks Minnesota breakthrough; Smith eyes Senate return

President Donald Trump travels to Minnesota and Wisconsin to deliver remarks on U.S. jobs and the economy.
President Donald Trump travels to Minnesota and Wisconsin to deliver remarks on U.S. jobs and the economy.(Valley News Live)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Voters in Minnesota are deciding whether to make President Donald Trump the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972 - or to hold to their usual line and back former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Other top races on Tuesday’s ballot include a U.S. Senate race, all eight congressional seats and a struggle for control of the Minnesota Legislature.

A record number of Minnesotans voted early.

But a court ruling last week has cast doubt on whether late-arriving absentee ballots will count, further raising the possibility that some race outcomes won’t be known for days.

In strongly conservative South Dakota, the races at the top of Tuesday's ballot may seem to offer little mystery.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

Valley Today on KVLY

By Katherine Aupperle
Opponents delivered their message, but the City of Grand Forks is sticking with its mask mandate.

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD