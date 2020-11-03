Trump seeks Minnesota breakthrough; Smith eyes Senate return

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Voters in Minnesota are deciding whether to make President Donald Trump the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972 - or to hold to their usual line and back former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Other top races on Tuesday’s ballot include a U.S. Senate race, all eight congressional seats and a struggle for control of the Minnesota Legislature.

A record number of Minnesotans voted early.

But a court ruling last week has cast doubt on whether late-arriving absentee ballots will count, further raising the possibility that some race outcomes won’t be known for days.

