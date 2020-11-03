Protestors march outside of Grand Forks City Hall against new mask policy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Opponents delivered their message, but the City of Grand Forks is sticking with its mask mandate.

Just one week into the move aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, children, business owners, and students gathered outside Grand Forks City Hall, armed with voices and signs challenging the new policy.

“I really want people to have the freedom to choose to wear a mask or not wear a mask,” one of the protestors said. “I think it should be a personal decision, not a decision from people higher up in the government.”

Chanting “facts not fear” and “show me the science”, the people want the mask mandate removed.

“There’s no science that wearing a cloth mask on your face is gonna stop COVID, the common cold, influenza, or any kind of bacterial or viral infection,” David Waterman with the Midwest Public Health Coalition said.

The mask mandate was put into place on October 26 with no penalty to those who don’t comply. It asks people to wear masks or risk being removed from businesses.

“We want people to know that they can breathe fresh air and not be afraid of this thing.”

Waterman addressed city leaders directly at the commission meeting, Waterman and two others refusing to mask up.

City leaders are not budging saying masks do work and the community is benefitting from the new policy.

“It’s hard to quantify. We would have to do more studies on it, but I think we are seeing a lot more compliance with the resolution that was passed,” Grand Fork Mayor Brandon Bochenski said. “Hopefully that continues and we can start to see numbers curtail.”

The mayor cited national studies showing continued support for their current mask policy.

Members of the Midwest Public Health Coalition say they will continue to picket until a change is made.

