Marijuana proposals offer South Dakota intrigue

South Dakota will be deciding on a pair of marijuana ballot measures, including IM 26 and Amendment A.
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

In strongly conservative South Dakota, the races at the top of Tuesday’s ballot may seem to offer little mystery.

But after voters make their choices in the presidential and Senate races, they turn to a pair of marijuana questions - one to legalize medical marijuana, and another to OK recreational pot.

South Dakotans soundly defeated medical marijuana eight years ago, but a lot has changed since then.

Neighboring North Dakota and Minnesota both allow it.

And several states have taken the more aggressive step of saying yes to recreational marijuana.

Trump seeks Minnesota breakthrough; Smith eyes Senate return

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Voters in Minnesota are deciding whether to make President Donald Trump the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972 - or to hold to their usual line and back former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

