Man found unconscious on the ground, suspect arrested for assault/DWI

KARLSTAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is in jail for assault and DWI following a fight that started with a ripped Trump shirt and ended with a man unconscious and on the ground.

A report from the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was called to a fight just after midnight on Monday, Nov. 2 in Karlstad.

When the deputy arrived, the report says he saw a man lying unconscious on the ground, with the suspect standing over him. The man on the ground was breathing, and an ambulance was called to help the victim.

The deputy talked to the man standing over the victim and learned the story. The report says it started with a fight between the suspect and his girlfriend, and the victim got involved. Sometime in the fight, the victim ripped the suspect’s Trump shirt and the suspect then punched the man ‘right between the eyes.’

The suspect, 25-year-old Levi Undeberg of Kennedy, MN, also admitted to drinking earlier in the night and driving around the area.

The deputy conducted a field sobriety test then brought Undeberg to the Kittson County Jail where he was booked for first-degree assault and fourth-degree DWI.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

