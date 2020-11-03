Advertisement

House Balance of Power

Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Trump, Biden hand their fate to voters, with robust turnout

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

Rumbling threats of legal challenges echo on Election Day

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Power is up for grabs in Congress this Election Day.

Federal judge orders postal inspectors to sweep USPS facilities for mail-in ballots

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Delivery scores have been steadily declining since Wednesday when the Post Service reported it moved 97% of ballots on time.

Pro-Trump messages painted on headstones at Jewish cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers found six headstones spray-painted with “relatively new” red paint on Monday.

Watch live: 2020 election results and coverage from NBC News

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch live: 2020 election results and coverage from NBC News

US voters mark end of election like no other at the polls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

Raw: Long line to vote in Indianapolis (no sound)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Long lines of people wait to vote in Indianapolis on Election Day.

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

Appeals court declines to ban drive-thru voting in Houston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans denied the request in a one-sentence ruling issued late Monday.