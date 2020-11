CLIMAX, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One house is destroyed following an early morning fire in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the building at 110 Main Ave. in Climax around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

