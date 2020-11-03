Fargo Police Looking for Armed, Dangerous Suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police need your help finding 23-year-old Nathanael Benton. They have reason to believe he is armed and poses a threat to public safety.

The States Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for his arrest for the charge of attempted murder.

On Sunday, November 1, at 2:33 a.m., an adult male contacted dispatch stating he thought he had been shot. The male was located in the 100 block of Roberts Street North by Fargo Fire. The male was transported to a local hospital. At the hospital, medical personnel located bullet fragments in the male’s head. Initially, we had information this injury may have occurred in Moorhead. Through a more detailed investigation, detectives learned the male had taken a ride share to Moorhead, complained of head pain, and then returned back to Fargo before calling 911.

If you see or have information regarding Benton’s whereabouts, call 911. Do not approach him. You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

