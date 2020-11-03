Advertisement

Fargo man found guilty of murdering father

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A jury has found a Fargo man guilty of killing his father in Sept. 2018.

37-year-old Christopher Riley now faces life in prison for the murder of his father Kevin Riley Sr.

Court documents say on September 21, 2018 Riley made a call to dispatch reporting that his father had shot himself. Fargo Fire arrived on scene only nine minutes after the call was made to dispatch, and they found Riley Sr. dead with a Glock handgun near the body.

Riley Sr. had a gunshot wound below his right ear. The medical examiner said based on trajectory, it is uncommon to be self inflicted.

Christopher Riley will be sentenced at a later date.

