Advertisement

Baby’s death in South Dakota considered suspicious

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Police in Vermillion are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Authorities say as of right now, they’re investigating it as a suspicious death.

Police were called to a residence Monday afternoon for a report of a child not breathing. Once on the scene, authorities found the child had died. The cause of death and circumstances leading to the death is under investigation.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Reducing your risk of diabetes - November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Eye on Entertainment - November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Election Stress - November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Top Talkers November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Town and Country Credit Union - November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Bergstrom Eye & Laser Clinic - November 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Combating Winter Skin Issues - Novenber 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Man found unconscious on the ground, suspect arrested for assault/DWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
When the deputy arrived, the report says he saw a man lying unconscious on the ground, with the suspect standing over him.

Valley Today

Fire destroys home in Climax, MN

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
No one was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.