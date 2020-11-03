Advertisement

1,198 new covid cases, 15 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,198 new cases of COVID-19 along with 15 more deaths in the state.

In total, 555 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 176 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 15.72 percent.

There are now 8,396 active cases in North Dakota, with 215 patients hospitalized.

