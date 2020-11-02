Advertisement

Tennessee couple arrested after high-speed chase in North Dakota

Courtesy: Cody Gustafson
Courtesy: Cody Gustafson(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. - A Tennessee couple is in jail in North Dakota after leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties Sunday afternoon.

It started just north of Washburn on Highway 83 when a McLean county deputy stopped the driver for speeding. When he ran his license, the deputy discovered the driver was wanted on several warrants in North Dakota and Georgia.

When he approached the car, the driver took off. The pursuit topped out at speeds of 120 mph.

The chase finally ended nearly 30 miles later at the Baldwin turn when spike strips slowed the car down and the driver stopped.

The driver, Matthew Singleton, 35, was arrested for driving under suspension, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and DUI. The passenger, his wife Brittany Singleton, 32, is being held on possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

No one was hurt in the pursuit. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s office helped in the chase on the ground and the Highway Patrol monitored the situation from the air in their plane.

