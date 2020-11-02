Several people arrested for federal robbery charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that a federal grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Harleigh Josett Haugen and 21-year-old Jordan Daniel Kraft both of Fargo, ND, for Conspiracy to commit Robbery and Robbery.

The Indictment alleges that from May and continuing through June 2019, Haugen and Kraft conspired with a group of men and women to rob customers of commercial sex.

Haugen, Kraft and others posted advertisements on “Skip the Games” promoting prostitution with adult women. The defendants sought to take advantage of a group of commercial sex customers whom they believed would be unwilling to go to law enforcement if they were robbed.

The defendants arranged to meet the victims in their private residences and in local apartments controlled by the defendants. Using dangerous weapons, the defendants robbed the commercial sex customers by threats of force and violence, and in some instances, the victims were physically assaulted by the defendants before they were robbed.

Several of Haugen and Kraft’s co-defendants have also been indicted in North Dakota and are awaiting trial:

• SHELTON LEE MOSEBY, IV, age 19, Fargo, ND: Indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery

• TEAJAHA SHANETTE LAYSHA GRANDER, age 24, Fargo, ND: Indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery

• TATYANNA DESHUAN GRANDER, age 21, Fargo, ND: Indicted on charges of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery

• TEON TYRIK BERRY, age 19, Fargo, ND: Indicted on a charge of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery

• ZACHARY RONZELL MITCHELL, age 19, Fargo, ND: Indicted on a charge of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery

• JACOBY RASHAWN LEE, age 19, Fargo, ND: Indicted on a charge of Interference with Commerce by Threats or Violence—Hobbs Act Robbery Grand jury Indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigation and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Puhl assigned to the case.

