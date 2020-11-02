North Dakota State University launches program to reduce food insecurity among students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University has found a way to keep its students from going hungry.

The NDSU Campus Food Insecurity Task Force has partnered with a successful national program to address the food needs of students on campus.

Swipe Out Hunger is designed for students experiencing temporary food shortages. It allows for dining center meals to be added directly to student ID cards. Students can use the meals at any of the three NDSU dining centers by simply swiping their card at the front counter. The program provides an opportunity for quick response to food needs while protecting the privacy and dignity of the recipient.

Funding for the NDSU program comes from a variety of generous donors, including faculty and staff through the NDSU Food Security Fund. Donations can be made either by payroll deduction or a one-time gift.

A fund challenge grant was also created in order to match funds up to $2,000.

The Swipe Out Hunger program is the first of several steps planned by NDSU’s Food Insecurity Task Force to more fully address food insecurity on campus. In a recent survey, one in three NDSU students reported they had experienced food insecurity.

