New York Mills High School goes distance learning due to COVID cases

NEW YORK MILLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - High school students in New York Mills have a short week to start November and will be learning from home for the next two weeks.

The school district posted on Facebook, saying grades 7-12 will go to full distance learning because more than 5% of high school students and 7 staff members are affected by COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

To prepare for the move online, high school classes were cancelled on Monday, Nov. 2. Elementary students will still continue with their current plan.

All activities at the school have also been cancelled or postponed for at least two weeks. The soonest high school students would be able to go back in the classroom is Nov. 16.

