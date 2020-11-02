Advertisement

New York Mills High School goes distance learning due to COVID cases

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK MILLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - High school students in New York Mills have a short week to start November and will be learning from home for the next two weeks.

The school district posted on Facebook, saying grades 7-12 will go to full distance learning because more than 5% of high school students and 7 staff members are affected by COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

To prepare for the move online, high school classes were cancelled on Monday, Nov. 2. Elementary students will still continue with their current plan.

All activities at the school have also been cancelled or postponed for at least two weeks. The soonest high school students would be able to go back in the classroom is Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2,954 new Covid cases, 9 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,954 new cases of COVID-19, along with 9 additional deaths

POVnow

‘America’s Mayor’, Rudy Giuliani, On The Election and Biden Family

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
‘America’s Mayor,’ Rudy Giuliani, comments on the state of the election and the alleged evidence he has on the Biden family. Will he prosecute if President Trump is reelected?

News

975 new Covid cases, 9 additional deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 975 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 more deaths in the state

News

Hundreds of new parking spaces open in downtown Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The parking garage is just one part of the project that will have 100 apartments and nine condos.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Northlands Rescue Mission - November 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month - November 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - The 21 Day Thanksgiving Binge - November 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Miss Teen United States - November 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Top Talkers - November 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY