Minnesota prison inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 in prisons and jails
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
By Julie Holgate and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STILLWATER, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Corrections officials say an inmate is dead after testing positive for Coronavirus.

A 61-year-old man died the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Stillwater prison. He was the third COVID-related death at a Minnesota prison. More than 750 of the nearly 1,300 inmates in Stillwater have tested positive.

Prison officials are now trying to figure out if the design and infrastructure of the building is a factor in the rapid spread among inmates.

The two previous deaths happened this past summer at the prison in Faribault, MN.

