Minnesota Man arrested after failing to stop for officers, causing property damage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After fleeing from Moorhead Police, a drunk driver was finally arrested in North Dakota.

28-year-old Derek Berg was originally approached by police in the Azool Hornbacher’s Parking Lot but drove off before they could reach him.

A short time later, officers received multiple calls of a reckless driver, all with the same description.

One caller said that Berg had caused damage to a fence near the Moorhead Parks Soccer Complex.

Officers eventually found Berg and tried to stop him again, but he fled on I-94 towards Fargo.

Tire damage that he had previously sustained caused him to go into the ditch between the Red River Bridge and University Drive in Fargo where he was arrested.

He is being held in Cass County jail and a long-form complaint will be requested from the Clay County Attorney’s Office for the offenses of Fleeing a Police Officer in a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, and reckless driving.

