Man found dead along Red River in metro identified

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is now identifying the man found dead in the Red River.

Authorities say the victim is 63-year-old Terry Melting of Fargo, he had been previously reported as missing.

The sheriff’s department went to the Red River by 60th Ave. and 7th St. SW around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Melting’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

No foul play is suspected and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.