Man arrested for DUI after crashing into car outside apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for DUI after smashing into a car outside a Fargo apartment building.

The crash report shows it happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2836 41st. St. S.

One of the people involved in the crash says the the suspect was driving the gold Ford and crashed into their red sedan.

Police say 24-year-old Jalen Hadley of Fargo was arrested for DUI.

