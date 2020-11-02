Man arrested for DUI after crashing into car outside apartment
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for DUI after smashing into a car outside a Fargo apartment building.
The crash report shows it happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2836 41st. St. S.
One of the people involved in the crash says the the suspect was driving the gold Ford and crashed into their red sedan.
Police say 24-year-old Jalen Hadley of Fargo was arrested for DUI.
