Man arrested for DUI after crashing into car outside apartment

The aftermath of an alleged DUI crash at an apartment complex in Fargo.
The aftermath of an alleged DUI crash at an apartment complex in Fargo.(Raliegh Porter, VNL viewer)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested for DUI after smashing into a car outside a Fargo apartment building.

The crash report shows it happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2836 41st. St. S.

One of the people involved in the crash says the the suspect was driving the gold Ford and crashed into their red sedan.

Police say 24-year-old Jalen Hadley of Fargo was arrested for DUI.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

