Learning plans for FPS students still up in the air

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Valley, Fargo Public Schools is taking another two weeks to weigh their options on when best to phase its students back into the classrooms full-time.

In a meeting Monday morning, the FPS COVID-19 Taskforce voted to keep high school students in the hybrid model until the end of the semester, Jan. 19, 2021.

The committee also voted to keep FPS elementary students in the current four-day in-person model and says considerations of a five-day week will be voted on at the next meeting. Many committee members say while they would like to go back to five-day instruction, distance learning on Fridays helps teachers connect with the large amount of students who are out due to being quarantined.

In the draft, FPS middle school students would be phased back into the classroom with sixth graders coming back full-time on Nov. 30, seventh graders on Dec. 14 and eighth graders on Jan. 19, 2021. However, with several holiday breaks approaching, many committee members voiced concerns about phasing students so quickly before and after. The board will vote at their Nov. 16 meeting if and when they would like to start their phasing in of middle school students.

Superintendent Rupak Gandhi made it clear all plans voted on Monday morning are tentative and dates could be changed depending on the rate of infection in the community and within the schools.

The next COVID-19 Taskforce meeting is Nov. 16 at 6:30 A.M.

