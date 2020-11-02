Hundreds of new parking spaces open in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parking in downtown Fargo is now even easier with 367 new parking spots.

The new spots are in the parking garage at the Mercantile Project at 410 5th St. N. Those spots will be free to use on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The parking garage is just one part of the project that will have 100 apartments and nine condos, along with commercial and retail space and public restrooms.

