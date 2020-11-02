Got pumpkins? City of Moorhead wants them

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - If you’re already itching to clean-up your Halloween decorations, the city of Moorhead wants to help. The city is offering a free spot for you to drop off any real pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns you have at home.

The city says pumpkins cannot go in yard waste piles, so they have four places where you can drop them off for free.

-700 15th Ave N (Public Works Facility)

-23rd St S & 40th Ave S (South Side Reg. Park)

-418 Elm St S

-North Moorhead (Oakport) compost site

Pumpkins collected at these places will be recycled at a local farm.

