Fargo School officials meet Monday, in-person learning on agenda

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Officials in one of North Dakota’s largest school districts are discussing whether to have older children head back to classrooms, even as the state struggles with the worst outbreak of coronavirus in the nation.

A task force that was formed when parents and others complained after the Fargo Public School District opted for distance learning has its next meeting Monday.

The group said at its last meeting that it would discuss plans to send junior and senior high students back to class.

